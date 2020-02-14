Doctors threaten industrial action over NUC’s PhD directive

The Medical and Dental Consultant’s Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), said on Friday its members would withdraw from all teaching hospitals in the country over the National University Commission (NUC) directive to universities that medical doctors teaching in universities and medical colleges must possess PhD certificates before they would be allowed to lecture.

The NUC had on December 24 last year issued a circular directing the university Vice Chancellors and Registrars, National Postgraduate Medical College not to allow doctors who were not PhD holders to lecture in the universities.

However, MDCAN has described the decision as unacceptable, saying the NUC was acting in error.

The body said although the PhD certificate is relevant, it does not add value to any kind of treatment” adding that for PhD holders to lecture efficiently, they must be trained and get practical experience from the field.

READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct Catholic priest, children in Edo

The National president of the Association, Prof. Kenneth Ozoilo, told journalists at a press briefing in Jos, Plateau State, on Friday the body had during its meeting on January 31 gave the NUC a 24-day ultimatum to withdraw the directive or else it would compel its members to stay away from all hospitals across the country.

Ozoilo said the ultimatum would expire in 10 days.

Join the conversation

Opinions