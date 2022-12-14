News
Doctors threaten to shut down hospitals in Rivers over kidnapping
The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has threatened to shut down hospitals in Rivers State over the abduction of its members by criminals.
The NMA Secretary in the state, Dr. Hope Avundaa, who addressed journalists on Wednesday in Port Harcourt, decried the frequent abduction of doctors in the state.
He was reacting to the abduction of one Dr. Steven Bagshaw, a staff of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, by unknown persons.
Bagshaw was abducted near his residence in the Rumuokoro area of Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the state last Saturday.
READ ALSO: NSCDC raids kidnappers’ hideout, recovers ammunition in Rivers
Avundaa said: “The Rivers State NMA is preparing to implement our anti-kidnap protocol of shutting down all facilities in the state.
“We encourage members to be safety conscious and take appropriate security measures this period.
“The NMA Rivers State has reached out to security agents, the state Director, Department of State Services, Rivers State Commissioner of Police and the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Operations.”
