Dogara a political liability, his political demise eminent —Bauchi group

Immediate Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has continued to receive political bashing for pitching his political tent against the Bauchi State governor, Sen Bala Mohammed in the build up to the gubernatorial election in which the governor is seeking a second term.

Dogara had declared support for the gubernatorial candidate of the APC, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (rtd) calling on the people of the state to vote Bala Mohammed out on Saturday.

However, the political war between the duo took a new dimension on Tuesday as his kinsmen from Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa LGAs have predicted his political demise in the not too distant future.

The kinsmen who trooped to the NUJ Press Center to address journalists in reaction to Yakubu Dogara’s recent interview with an online Hausa media outfit called ‘Labarin Daga Bauchi’, where the former Speaker explained the reasons he fell apart with Governor Mohammed and decided to endorse the APC gubernatorial candidate, Abubakar for the 2023 governorship and state assembly elections.

Kefas Magaji who spoke on behalf of the Concerned Stakeholders from Zaar land and other ethnic groups in Dogara’s constituency, opined that the former Speaker had no political value to add to the APC gubernatorial candidate.

According to him, “He no longer has any support base. He is a political liability hunting for money everywhere. He will not add value to your campaign. All his ranting in your team is to justify the money he will collect from you.”

Kefas Magaji added that, “In the House of Representatives Election held on 25th February 2023, his APC candidate lost in all the polling units in Tafawa Balewa town and also in Dogara’s polling unit in Gwarangah of Bogoro Local Government Area, where he voted.”

He further said that the Zaar people and other ethnic groups in Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa LGAs were truly satisfied with the performance of Governor Mohammed in the last four years, and were prepared to vote him again en mass this coming Saturday the 18th March 2023.”

The Legal Practitioner also said that the political demise of the former Speaker was near because he has formed the notorious habit of fighting every governor of the state for selfish reasons.

According to him, “Since 2007 when Yakubu Dogara was first elected, he has fought with every state governor once elected. He fought with Mal Isa Yuguda, Gov. M. A. Abubakar and now Sen. Bala Abdukadir Mohammed (Kauran Bauchi).”

Magaji, who lost his bid for the Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency to Yakubu Dogara’s preffered candidate, Jafaru Gambo Leko, described the former Speaker’s interview with Labari Daga Bauchi as aimed at misleading people of Bauchi State and in particular the Zaar and other ethnic groups towards the Saturday, 18th of March 2023.

He said that, “Hon Dogara spoke dishonourably, when he called on the good people of Bauchi State to come out en mass in order to vote for Air Marshall Baba Sadique Abubakar (Rtd) in the said Elections.”

He lamented that, “In an attempt to substantiate his appeal, he raised childish arguments as the misdeeds of the current governor. He started by claiming that he brought our amiable governor to office in 2019.”

“This is completely false. He rather attached himself to Senator Bala Mohammed in order to get the PDP ticket and get re-elected in 2019, because he was Speaker of House of Representatives on the platform of APC, and the APC government refused to give him ticket for the same House of Representatives due to recalcitrance,” he stressed.

Kefas Magaji added, “In fact, under that government, the then governor, Barr. M.A Abubakar had vowed that he would retire Yakubu Dogara from politics, but for the shelter he found in the PDP which served as his saving grace.”

He added that, “It is important to remind Dogara that our governor was a Senator and Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and therefore had the means of marrying four wives if he wanted. Dogara failed to tell the good people of Bauchi State how they suffered bad governance as a result of his marrying a white lady.”

Barr Kefas Magaji flanked by some of his kinsmen addressing Journalists

By Yemi Kanji

