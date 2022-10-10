Dogara an impostor who lost his mind when Tinubu refused to make him running mate —APC Campaign Council

The Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has labelled former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, as being an imposter who lost his mind after the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, refused to pick him as his running mate for the 2023 election.

The Campaign Council was responding to Dogara’s consistent criticism of the Muslim-Muslim ticket presented by the APC after Tinubu settled for former Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima as his preferred running mate.

A statement issued on Monday by the Director, Media and Publicity of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, said “Dogara has apparently lost his mind since he could not realise his self-imposed ambition to be on the presidential ticket of All Progressives Congress.”

Onanuga described Dogara and his supporters who include former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and some prominent Christian politicians from the North as impostors.

The statement reads:

“Former Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr. Yakubu Dogara has apparently lost his mind since he could not realise his self-imposed ambition to be on the presidential ticket of All Progressives Congress.

“On account of this he has certainly become a reprobate and demagogue, delivering hate speeches and whipping up emotions, with the aim of setting our country ablaze.

“The Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council is therefore not surprised by media reports about a meeting of some so-called Northern Christian leaders, who claimed to be members of our All Progressives Congress that was championed by Dogara and his ilks.

“The claim was totally fraudulent. Yakubu Dogara, the peripatetic and politically unstable politician who organised the meeting left our party officially and unceremoniously weeks ago. And those who attended the meeting were representing themselves, their selfish agenda, not Northern Christians.

Read also:Dogara challenges Gov Lalong to debate on achievements as bickering over APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket rages

“Before then, the former Speaker had spearheaded a campaign of vitriol and hate against our party, using religion as camouflage, after he lost the vice-presidential candidacy to a better qualified Senator Kashim Shettima.

“A careful reading of the people who attended the unholy meeting he called also showed that they were all PDP members, masquerading as APC members.

“Among the politicians at the unholy consultative meeting were Mukhar Shagari, Boni Haruna, Abdulfattah Ahmed, Damishi Sango, Senator Idris Ahmed Umar; and two former deputy governors of Kogi State, Yomi Awoniyi and Simon Achuba. They are all PDP members working for the presidential ambition of Atiku Abubakar.

“We were not surprised by the resolutions adopted. Our surprise was that the media failed to read through their smokescreen.

“The APC PCC wondered how the assembly of strange bedfellows hoped to foster unity and cohesion in our country, when their candidate represents the antithesis of the goal, having emerged the greatest divider of our polity, between the north and south.

“Asiwaju Tinubu and Senator Shettima are going into this campaign with clear objectives to engage Nigerians across the socio-economic brackets on policy actions that will make their lives better. Our candidates will not exploit our country’s fault lines to win election and sell religion as Kool Aid.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now