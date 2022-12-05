‘Dogara lacks character,’ Wike knocks ex-speaker for endorsing Atiku for presidency

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has criticised the former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, for endorsing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for the presidency in 2023.

Dogara and some Northern religious leaders on Friday adopted the former Vice President as the consensus candidate for next year’s election.

The former speaker formally joined the PDP on Monday following his appointment to its campaign council.

However, Wike who spoke at the flag-off of the Indorama-Agbonchia-Ogale-Ebubu East/West link road on Monday, expressed disappointment over Dogara’s decision.

The PDP chieftain berated the former speaker for reneging on his promise to support a southerner next year.

Wike said: “What I don’t like in life is people that don’t have character. I can’t stand it. At the appropriate time, I would challenge them to a debate.

“What made you leave PDP?’ Dogara was to see me. Unknown to me, he gave me an excuse and I was watching Dogara on TV being received by President Muhammadu Buhari that he has gone to APC.

“I said ‘Okay, no problem’. The same Dogara said the presidency should be zoned to southern Nigeria for there to be peace. Now, I hear about the same Dogara (backing Atiku from the north). Is that how you do things? Can’t you say something and stand by it?”

