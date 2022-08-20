Dogara raises alarm on threat to life, petitions IGP

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has raised the alarm on the threat to his life and three others in his Bogoro /Dass /Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency of Bauchi State.

In a petition dated August 19, 2022 and addressed to the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali, the former speaker demanded a thorough investigation into gun-running activities involving three persons – Insp. Dakat Samuel, Insp. Auwalu Mohammed and Barau Joel Amos (Sarkin Yaki) – in the area.

Dogara added that Amos had confessed that he attempted to buy rifles from the two police officers in order to kill him and three others.

The former speaker and the ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal, had launched a ceaseless campaign against the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the party’s adoption of a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 general elections.

However, it has not been ascertained if the alleged threat to his life has anything to do with his opposition to the ruling party’s decision to field two Muslim candidates for next year’s presidential election.

He wrote: “I wish to draw your attention to the above matter which is currently before the DCP, Criminal Investigation Department of the Nigeria Police, Bauchi State Command.

“I am sure you are seized of the matter by now since it involves looting of your armory in Bauchi by the very officers who are entrusted with the safe custody of your arms and a constituent of mine, Barau Joel Amos who sought to buy or has been buying assault rifles from the officers.

“I have been authoritatively informed that the said Barau Joel Amos has confessed that the reason he sought to buy the rifles is to kill me and three of my constituents, vis: Bar Istifanus Bala Gambar, Rev Markus Musa (CAN Chairman, T/Balewa) and Emmanuel (Chairman NL, T/Balewa).

“I find it worrisome that there has been no official advise from the police relating to this credible threat to our lives to enable us beef up security around us or just to be careful about our movements.”

“More so, there is a spike in cases of kidnappings and killings by unknown gunmen especially in Lere District of T/Balewa. A case in point was the attack at Boto town where some relations of a former Governor of the State were killed while some were abducted.”

