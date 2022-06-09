Dogara urges Osinbajo, Ameachi, others to join Tinubu Campaign

Having lost their bid to clinch the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi and others have been urged to join hands with the winner of the primaries, Sen Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The call was made by a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara who described the emergence of Bola Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the APC as the beginning of good things to happen in Nigeria.

Yakubu Dogara stressed the need to form a formidable team with the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Sen Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the 2023 General elections.

In a statement by his media aide on Thursday, Dogara said that, “I urge all aspirants to close ranks and form a formidable force ahead of the 2023 general elections. This is the surest way to victory for the APC” .

Yakubu Dogara therefore appealed to all the contestants with Bola Tinubu not to see their inability to win as a failure but as a game where only one person will emerge, stressing that it was just a family affair.

He expressed confidence that with Bola Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the APC, victory was sure in the 2023 General elections because according to him, “Asiwaju has a very large political followership across the country, he is a bridge builder”

By Yemi Kanji

