Dogara withdraws from APC deputy national chairman’s race

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has withdrawn from the race for the Deputy National Chairman position in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a letter dated March 25, 2022, and addressed to the Chairman, APC National Convention Election Sub-Committee, the ex-speaker said he took the decision in the best interest of the party.

The letter was made available to journalists on Saturday.

It read: “I wish to communicate my decision to withdraw from the race for the position of National Deputy Chairman (North) of our great party.

“It was thought that my emergence will no doubt strengthen our party’s position especially in Bauchi State, the North-East where the party couldn’t hold on to two states after just four years and indeed across all the states because of the extensive network and reach to serving and former members of the National Assembly”.

“But it turned out that our respected party leaders have better ideas. Consequently, they micro-zoned the position to Borno State whose stakeholders under the leadership of our amiable revolutionary leader, HE B. Zullum and Senator Kassim Shetima have endorsed a brother and a long standing supporter/ally, Senator Abubakar Kyari for the position.

“In the light of President Muhammadu Buhari’s directives to adopt consensus in filling party positions at this convention and as one of those who are comfortably disposed to Mr. President’s political philosophy, I wish t to unequivocally express my unalloyed support for consensus and also my endorsement of Senator Abubakar Kyari for the position of Deputy Chairman (North).

“I call for the cessation of bickering over party positions which is unhelpful to the health and unity of our great political family. If APC must attract more members, it must be united as no one would board a boat of bickering sailors.”

