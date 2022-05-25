Doherty, Rhodes-Vivour, 2 others withdraw from PDP governorship race in Lagos

Four out of the six Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirants in Lagos State on Wednesday pulled out of the race.

The Chairman of the Lagos PDP Electoral Committee/Returning Officer, Emmanuel Ogidi, disclosed this to journalists at the venue of the governorship primary in Ikeja.

He said Otunba Olanrewaju Jim-Kamal, Mr. Adedeji Doherty, Mr Ade Dosunmu and Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour had opted out of the race.

Only two aspirants – Olajide Adediran (Jandor) and Mr. David Vaughan are now vying for the party’s governorship ticket in the state.

At the Haven Ground near Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral, Ikeja GRA, venue of the exercise, security personnel comprising men of the police, Department of State Security (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Police Bomb Squad were strategically positioned in the premises.

Several patrol vehicles and Armoured Personnel Carrier were also stationed at the access roads leading to the venue.

