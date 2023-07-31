Dollar trades as low as N465 in official market, as forex transactions drop by $34.48m

Foreign exchange traders in the Investors’ and Exporters’ window of the official market transacted $54.18 million worth of forex on Friday.

The authorised dealers and clients reduced the value of forex transacted by $34.48 million or 38.89 per cent compared to the $88.66 million reported on Thursday.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the foreign exchange was transacted at a rate between N799.50/$1 and N465/$1, which were the highest and lowest rates on Friday.

Although the naira to dollar rate eventually settled at N775.76/$1 after trading hours in the Investors’ and Exporters’ window, against the N768.60/$1 rate reported the preceding day.

READ ALSO:Dollar trades as high as N869, closes at N768.60 in official market

Meanwhile, in the black market, the dollar was sold at N863.8/$1, with the value rising by N4.5 kobo from the preceding day’s N859.3/$1.

However, the value of the British pound depreciated by N11.2 kobo, as the average rate of the pound dropped from N1130.4/£1 to N1119.2/£1.

Also, the average price of the European currency, the euro, was raised in the parallel market by N9.7 kobo to N959.5/€1, from the N969.2/€1 rate reported the day before.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now