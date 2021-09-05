International
Domestic flights resume at Kabul International Airport
Ariana Afghan Airlines has resumed domestic flights between Kabul and three major provincial cities, after a technical team from Qatar reopened the capital’s airport for aid and domestic services.
Announcing on its Facebook page on Sunday, the airline said the first flights are between Kabul and the city of Herat in the west, Mazar-i-Sharif in the north, and Kandahar in the south have restarted.
Earlier, Qatar’s Ambassador to Afghanistan, Saeed bin Mubarak al-Khayarin, said a technical team had been able to reopen Kabul airport to receive aid.
READ ALSO: U.S ends 20-yr war with final evacuation flights, as Taliban takes over Kabul airport
Lauding this as a step taken to return the country to relative normality after a tumultuous period, al-Khayarin added that the airport runway has been repaired in cooperation with Afghan authorities.
Reopening the airport, a vital lifeline to both the outside world and across Afghanistan’s mountainous territory, has been a high priority for the Taliban as it seeks to restore order after they completed their lightning seizure of the country by taking Kabul on August 15.
https://thehill.com/policy/international/570889-domestic-flights-resume-at-kabul-airport
