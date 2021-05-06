Domestic investors continue to trade on losses, as Access Bank records highest sell-off | Ripples Nigeria

Investors’ losses seem to have no end in the past few days as the equity capitalisation Thursday fell to N20.47 trillion, thereby costing shareholders about N160 billion loss.

During the previous trading day, the market capitalisation was N20.63 trillion.

On Thursday, the capital market continued in its declining path, as the All Share Index dropped by 0.81 percent to settle at 39,114.73 – This is below the 39,433.81 ASI recorded on Wednesday.

As the public holiday wears off on investors, they increased their investment in Nigeria’s capital market on Thursday, after trading 403.51 million shares in 4,342 deals worth N4.80 billion.

Today’s trading surpassed the 349.55 million shares exchanged in 4,554 deals on Wednesday, which was valued at N3.50 billion.

Conoil led the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by N1.70kobo to move from N17 per share to N18.70kobo per share.

Courtville gained 10 percent during trading and increased its share price from N0.20kobo to N0.22kobo per share.

Seplat share price rose by N54.90kobo to end trading at N604.40kobo from N549.50kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance gained 8.62 percent in share price to move from N0.58kobo per share to N0.63kobo per share at the end of trading.

READ ALSO: Stanbic IBTC, First Bank Shareholders dump stock as investors lose over N200 billion

Access Bank share price increased by N0.40kobo to end trading with N8.10kobo from N7.70kobo.

BOC Gases topped the losers’ chart after shedding N1.36kobo of its share price during trading to drop from N13.25kobo per share to N12.25kobo per share.

Livestock share price declined from N1.29kobo to N1.73kobo per share following a loss of N0.19kobo in its share price.

SCOA share price plunged by N0.23kobo to end trading at N2.38kobo from N2.15kobo per share.

Redstar Express share price declined from N3.44kobo to N3.11kobo per share after losing N0.33kobo percent in share price during trading.

Regal Insurance completed the list as its share price fell by 9.38 percent to end trading at N0.29kobo from N0.32kobo per share.

Access Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 105.86 million shares worth N844.20 million.

NEM shares were traded at a volume of 38.67 million and valued at N77.33 million.

First Bank was next with 35.40 million shares traded at a cost of N258.66 million.

Zenith Bank reported 29.43 million shares worth N641.82 million, while Fidelity Bank recorded over 22.31 million traded shares at a value of N49.60 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions