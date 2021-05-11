Domestic investors gain over N30 billion in single day trading as Meyer lead gainers | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Domestic investors gain over N30 billion in single day trading as Meyer lead gainers
The market capitalisation rose to N20.52 trillion today (Tuesday), adding N30 billion to investors’ wealth. During the preceding day, the Nigerian bourse had recorded N20.49 trillion.
The All Share Index gained 0.18 percent on Tuesday, after appreciating to 39,382.96 ASI, against the 39,312.74 ASI of Monday.
On Tuesday, the number of shares traded by investors declined to 296.59 million, which was valued at N3.36 billion, and traded in 4,265 deals.
A day before, investors had traded more, as 324.18 million shares were traded in 4,867 deals worth N3.28 billion.
Meyer led the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by 9.62 percent to move from N0.52kobo per share to N0.57kobo per share.
Presco gained N6.90kobo during trading, to increase its share price from N72 to N78.90kobo per share.
UAC Property share price rose by 9.21 percent to end trading at N0.83kobo from N0.76kobo per share.
Africa Prudential gained N0.55kobo in share price to move from N6 per share to N6.55kobo per share at the end of trading.
Unity Bank share price increased by 9.09 percent to end trading with N0.60kobo from N0.55kobo.
Regal Insurance topped the losers’ chart after shedding 8.82 percent of its share price during trading to drop from N0.34kobo per share to N0.31kobo per share.
READ ALSO: Nigeria’s stock market investors gain over N60b despite slump in Unity Bank, Japaul Gold
Honeywell share price declined from N1.20kobo to N1.13kobo per share following a loss of 5.83 percent in its share price.
Cutix share price plunged by N0.11kobo to end trading at N2.10kobo from N2.21kobo per share.
United Capital share price declined from N6 to N5.76kobo per share after losing N0.24kobo in share price during trading.
Wapic completed the list as its share price fell by 3.77 percent to end trading at N0.51kobo from N0.53kobo per share.
Access Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 58.55 million shares worth N494.14 million.
UAC Nigeria shares were traded at a volume of 38.27 million and valued at N394.23 million.
Fidelity Bank was next with 27.15 million shares traded at a cost of N62.35 million.
Zenith Bank reported 26.42 million shares worth N609.73 million, while Transcorp recorded over 15.62 million traded shares at a value of N14.17 million.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Nadal unsure of Tokyo Olympics participation as Osaka calls for cancellation
Top tennis players are beginning to join calls for the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympic Games, while some others are...
Portugal could host Chelsea vs Man City Champions League final
The 2021 UEFA Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City is likely to be held in Portugal. This was...
Aina, Maja’s Fulham relegated from Premier League
Super Eagles duo of Ola Aina and Josh Maja could not help Fulham avoid a drop from topflight football as...
Ajayi’s West Brom relegated from Premier League
Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi and his West Brom teammates have been relegated from the English Premier League. The club...
Real Madrid miss chance to go level with Atletico at top of La Liga
Real Madrid missed a chance to go top of the Spanish La Liga on Sunday after they were held to...
Latest Tech News
GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...
SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...
Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Paystack launches venture...
Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...
Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services
The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...