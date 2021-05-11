Domestic investors gain over N30 billion in single day trading as Meyer lead gainers | Ripples Nigeria

The market capitalisation rose to N20.52 trillion today (Tuesday), adding N30 billion to investors’ wealth. During the preceding day, the Nigerian bourse had recorded N20.49 trillion.

The All Share Index gained 0.18 percent on Tuesday, after appreciating to 39,382.96 ASI, against the 39,312.74 ASI of Monday.

On Tuesday, the number of shares traded by investors declined to 296.59 million, which was valued at N3.36 billion, and traded in 4,265 deals.

A day before, investors had traded more, as 324.18 million shares were traded in 4,867 deals worth N3.28 billion.

Meyer led the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by 9.62 percent to move from N0.52kobo per share to N0.57kobo per share.

Presco gained N6.90kobo during trading, to increase its share price from N72 to N78.90kobo per share.

UAC Property share price rose by 9.21 percent to end trading at N0.83kobo from N0.76kobo per share.

Africa Prudential gained N0.55kobo in share price to move from N6 per share to N6.55kobo per share at the end of trading.

Unity Bank share price increased by 9.09 percent to end trading with N0.60kobo from N0.55kobo.

Regal Insurance topped the losers’ chart after shedding 8.82 percent of its share price during trading to drop from N0.34kobo per share to N0.31kobo per share.

Honeywell share price declined from N1.20kobo to N1.13kobo per share following a loss of 5.83 percent in its share price.

Cutix share price plunged by N0.11kobo to end trading at N2.10kobo from N2.21kobo per share.

United Capital share price declined from N6 to N5.76kobo per share after losing N0.24kobo in share price during trading.

Wapic completed the list as its share price fell by 3.77 percent to end trading at N0.51kobo from N0.53kobo per share.

Access Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 58.55 million shares worth N494.14 million.

UAC Nigeria shares were traded at a volume of 38.27 million and valued at N394.23 million.

Fidelity Bank was next with 27.15 million shares traded at a cost of N62.35 million.

Zenith Bank reported 26.42 million shares worth N609.73 million, while Transcorp recorded over 15.62 million traded shares at a value of N14.17 million.

