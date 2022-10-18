DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Nigerian celebrities react to growing cases of assault among couples

Nigerian celebrities have taken to their various social media accounts to discuss reasons to leave a marriage or a relationship that has degenerated into physical, psychological and emotional abuse.

According to comments from most celebrities, a case of domestic violence should not be swept under the rug; they should be addressed with immediate effect.

The conversation about domestic violence started last weekend following the demise of Bimbo Ogbonna, the wife of a popular car dealer and Instagram influencer, Ikechukwu Ogbonna.

Bimbo, who had, in 2019, accused the businessman of assaulting her for several years, reportedly died from burn injuries sustained from domestic violence on Saturday.

Reacting to the cause of her death, celebrities have joined Nigerians on social media to advise and raise concerns.

Iyabo Ojo, a popular actress, admonished women to walk away from abuse when love is no longer sweet.

Peter Okoye advised them to walk away from violent unions, “Don’t stay in any marriage that will lead to death! Getting married is different from living married! If it’s not working! Walk away!. PERIOD.”

Nollywood actor, Pope Obumneme, popularly called Junior Pope, advised women to avoid such men who resort to physical abuse and beatings on their partners as a means of escaping imminent danger to their lives.

He had this to say;

“Leave all the preachings from people and the church and know this one truth.

“The marriage ends the moment anyone puts a finger on the other.

“I for one will never ever support Domestic Violence.

“My dear sisters know this and know peace while reading and watching all these dramas that has taken a life, I could not help but wonder and ponder at what point does it aggravate to this and why would anyone want to stay in a marriage that will probably take his or her life due to consistent beating/ punishing etc…

“This one pain me cause leaving/ getting a divorce would have solved this…..

“And both parties would live separately happily ever after…

“But that is no longer possible cause she is no more.. How many more would have to go this way before my dear sisters will have sense?????”

The media personality and leader of the Free the Sheep movement, Daddy Freeze also addressed women in abusive relationships.

He said,

“A living divorced son or daughter is better than a married child that has ‘kpaid’. Parents and pastors should learn to encourage people in toxic marriages to leave and remarry without the fear of ex-communication.”

In another post, he referenced the death of the late Nigerian gospel musician, Osinachi Nwachukwu.

His post reads;

“When you are going through domestic violence, seek professional help.”

He continued, “Not from pastors, unless the pastor is a trained therapist or counsellor. Remember, prayer and fasting could not save Osinachi.”

Toke Makinwa has also blamed religion for the increased rate of domestic violence and deaths among women in the country.

Makinwa added that the Nigerian culture which attaches so much validation to status quo, makes the pressure to get married, stay married, have kids very high.

She also wondered why there’s pressure on women to marry and stay married no matter the circumstances, warning any woman going through domestic violence to flee before she meets her untimely death.

She wrote:

“Stop arguing with stupid people on Twitter, they make you look even more stupid.

“Mark their handles, share with your sane community and avoid them at all cost.

“No use trying to educate certain individuals, they read not to understand but to respond and it is pointless.”

She continued;

“Society – do this, do that, see your mates, at your age, and the list is endless. Same society now that someone has died, leaving 4 kids behind is saying why didn’t she leave? Leave to live… Like If she left she still won’t be shamed for being divorced. Pls let’s do better.”

She went on to write;

“Religion is also a big problem.

“Many people are told that “God hates divorce”, many people are made to feel bad like they have failed God, this issue is deeper than we even understand.

“Is God happy when someone ensures abuse and dies?

“We need to do better”.

The concluding part of her post reads;

“May God not let us meet, befriend, marry and eventually die by the hands of the enemies we confuse as lovers. Love is not enough to save some situations, leave so that you both can get the help u need, focus on co-parenting and be alive to celebrate milestones for your children.

“I blame the foolish culture that attaches so much validation to status quo, the pressure to get married, stay married, have kids, it’s too much. Half the people who want to leave are afraid and that fear is not real. Is it not better if these couples separate and are still with us?”

