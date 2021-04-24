Don Jazzy blasts 'shallow men' who disrespect wives because they paid bride price | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerian music head honcho, Don Jazzy has questioned why certain men disregard their wives because of the sense of entitlement that they harbor.

Jazzy mentioned in his post that people need to educate married men who disrespect and treat their wives with disregard primarily because they paid their bride price.

Describing such an action as a ”shallow mindset”.

Don Jazzy wrote;

”So apparently some of the men that disrespect and treat their wives like shit do so because they paid some useless bride price.

Kai, how do we educate the multitude with this shallow mindset?”

This is coming several weeks after the Mavins Record leader revealed that he was once married to an American woman known as Michelle Jackson.

