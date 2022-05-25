Entertainment
Don Jazzy hails Wizkid for the success of new single, ‘Overdose’
Nigerian music producer, Micheal Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, has acknowledged Afrobeats icon, Wizkid as Mavin Record’s “Overdose” hits the no.1 spot on the Apple Music Nigeria chart.
Sharing a screenshot from the chart on his Twitter page on Wednesday, the Mavin boss noted that being in the no. 1 spot was not an easy feat.
He appreciated fans and especially hailed Wizkid for co-signing the song.
Don Jazzy tweeted, “Na Baba God dey run am. This No 1 was not easy at all. Shout out to the Mavin team. Shout out to the Mavin fans. Shout out to Big Wiz for the timely co-sign. We appreciate you all. Thanks #Mavins.”
Na Baba God Dey run am. This No 1 was not easy at all. Shout out to the Mavin team. Shout out to the Mavin fans. Shout out to Big Wiz for the timely co-sign 🦅. We appreciate y’all. Thanks ❤️ #Mavins https://t.co/b5kz9fDFI8 pic.twitter.com/hMFTRHyksE
— MAVIN NOT MARVIN (@DONJAZZY) May 25, 2022
“Overdose”, which was released on May 13, 2022, was sung by some of Mavin Records signees like Crayon, Ayra Starr, Ladipoe, Magixx and Boy Spyce.
