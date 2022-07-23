Entertainment
Don Jazzy loses mum to cancer
Michael Ajereh Collins who is better known as Don Jazzy has announced the demise of his mother.
According to the Mavins records co-founder, she lost her battle to cancer. The music executive made the announcement on his Instagram platform on Friday, July 22.
“I lost my sweet mother this morning. The matriarch of our family. My supporter and backbone @indianpicolo. I am beyond devastated,“ Don Jazzy said.
The music producer said even though his mother’s death has left him with unimaginable pains, he’d take solace in the fact that she lived a good life.
Read also: Don Jazzy’s protegee, Magixx, claims he was misunderstood for calling Wizkid’s song ‘stupid’
He described the deceased as a fighter that refused to give in even in the face of a deadly health condition.
Don Jazzy then called on everybody to pray for his family, especially his dad and siblings, as they go through this tough period.
He said, “I have never felt pain like this in my life but I am consoled by the good life she lived. She was loved by everyone that ever met her. She was so strong till the last minute for us even while she battled with cancer. I have never typed a more difficult caption in my life. Please pray for our Mums soul to Rest In Peace and for strength for my dad, my siblings, her grandchildren and our entire family to bear this loss.”
