Don Jazzy regrets not signing Teni, Falz, Simi, reveals he never wanted Davido | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy has spilt his regrets about not signing Afrobeats stars; Falz, Simi and Teni.

The Mavins Records founder stated he has no regrets not signing Davido, who is the leader of the popular label, Davido Music World.

The CEO of Mavin Records said the only person he didn’t want to sign was Davido, however, he knew he was going to be huge as they have money already.

He disclosed this while speaking in a Black Box Interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Don Jazzy said;

“I can’t say I turned them down.

For Falz, the working situation wasn’t just right. I run a firm that could handle almost everything he needed.

“But I think he had like a management company set up already. It was like Tiwa Savage’s but I had to grow into that kind of scenario where I had to handle someone that had a record label, some blueprint process.

“I equally didn’t reject Simi.

I did a Twitter contest for ‘Journey of A Thousand Miles’. I also loved her cover because she was one of the people that participated but she didn’t win.”

He continued;

“Three hot stars.

The only person I didn’t want to sign was Davido I didn’t want to sign him, but I knew he was going to be huge.

They have money already now.”

