Entertainment
Don Jazzy reunites with ex-wife after 19 years
Nigerian music producer Michael Collins Ajereh better known as Don Jazzy has reunited with his ex-wife, Michelle Jackson.
Don Jazzy shared the video of himself and Jackson on his Instagram stories on Thursday night. The singer dubbed his wife, ‘Naija girl’ in the video.
The music executive eulogized his former partner as they both smiled alongside another lady.
He jokingly asked her about the lessons she has learned since she came to Nigeria and the duo laughed at the question. This is coming after Don Jazzy’s ex-wife disclosed her experience iwithnthe Nigeria police n Lagos State.
Watch the video below.
The Mavins record executive in April 2021 revealed during a Black Box session with media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu that he was previously married to a British woman.
