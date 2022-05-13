Don Jazzy reunites with ex-wife after 19 years

Nigerian music producer Michael Collins Ajereh better known as Don Jazzy has reunited with his ex-wife, Michelle Jackson.

Don Jazzy shared the video of himself and Jackson on his Instagram stories on Thursday night. The singer dubbed his wife, ‘Naija girl’ in the video.

The music executive eulogized his former partner as they both smiled alongside another lady.

Read also :Music executive Don Jazzy reveals he doesn’t know how to ‘toast’ women

He jokingly asked her about the lessons she has learned since she came to Nigeria and the duo laughed at the question. This is coming after Don Jazzy’s ex-wife disclosed her experience iwithnthe Nigeria police n Lagos State.

Watch the video below.

The Mavins record executive in April 2021 revealed during a Black Box session with media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu that he was previously married to a British woman.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now