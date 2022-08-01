Don Jazzy reveals how mother’s demise has changed his life

Nigerian music executive, Michael Collins Ajereh who is better known as Don Jazzy has revealed how the demise of his mother has permanently changed his life.

The Mavins record founder on Sunday, July 31 stated that the demise of his mother made him learn things ‘the hard way’.

On Friday, July 23, Don Jazzy lost his mother to cancer.

Speaking about how her death has influenced his perception about life, the former Mo’Hits records co-founder wrote;

“Experience is truly the best teacher. Before I thank everyone for their calls, visits and messages, I need to first apologize to my friends and associates who lost loved ones and don’t think I was there enough for them. I know better now and sadly, I had to learn the hard way.”

He added;

“Thank you everyone for your support over the last few days. It has meant the world to me. Funeral details will be shared once finalized. We will also share links so you can join us remotely from wherever you are. Thank you again guys.”

