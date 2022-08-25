Don Jazzy speaks to upcoming musicians

Michael Collins Ajereh, a music producer and record executive better known as Don Jazzy has addressed upcoming Nigerian musicians in an Instagram post.

Taking to his Instagram platform on Thursday, the Mavins records founder shared conversations of himself and some of record label recruits such as Ayra Starr, Boy Spyce and recent signing, Bayanni.

The former Mo’Hits records co-founder stated that he is sharing the details of his private conversation with some of his talents so as to inspire those who are trying to make a name for themselves.

Don Jazzy stated in his post that budding artistes should be unapologetic with their ‘roughworks’ and upload them on social media regardless of what people think. The veteran music producer added that someday, there will always be an opportunity for budding musicians to showcase their talent.

Here is what Don Jazzy stated on Instagram;

“DEAR UPCOMING ARTISTS,

FROM THESE 3 SCREENSHOTS YOU CAN SEE THAT I REACHED OUT TO AYRA, BOYSPYCE AND BAYANNI MYSELF.

I WON’T HAVE REACHED OUT TO THEM IF I DIDN’T SEE A SAMPLE OF WHAT THEY CAN DO ON THEIR INSTAGRAM PAGES.”

The former Mo’Hits records co-founder continued;

“FOR THE UMPTEENTH TIME, SHOWCASE YOURSELF ON YOUR PAGE. I KNOW IT SEEMS UNCOOL TO POST A LOT. BUT THEN AGAIN YOU WOULD BE AN UNCOOL ARTIST IF ITS ONLY YOUR FAMILY THAT GETS TO HEAR YOUR BEAUTIFUL MUSIC TILL YOU GIVE UP”.

See the screenshot shared by the record executive on his page below.

