Don Jazzy tags those criticizing his controversial content on social media as hypocrites

Nigerian music executive, Michael Collins Ajereh who is better known as Don Jazzy has addressed those who have been criticizing his lewd content on social media.

On Thursday, Mavins record founder took to his Instagram page to share a disturbing video of a slippery cucumber, which was used in advertising a s3xual product.

Unlike other content on his page, the video’s engagement tripled with many people criticizing Don Jazzy over the lewd content.

Responding to the critics, the music producer labelled them hypocrites, stating that some of the people condemning the post are already purchasing it.

According to him, he tries as much as possible to support people’s businesses without collecting money but some people will not like or comment on the post.

He wrote on Instagram,

“So I think some of you are hypocrites. Every day I try as much as possible to support people’s business and people’s hustle by either posting their songs or comedy skits.

“Some of you look at it and keep scrolling. That’s fine maybe you didn’t like the content or give a f**k about it, but that’s okay. We will keep hustling. Now I post slippery cucumber and the number is crazy.

“Some people complained that they don’t like it then keep scrolling. By the way as the hypocrites are complaining the young lady that owns the business has informed me that she is making mad sales already anyways and that’s what matters to me. If you don’t like the content keep scrolling like you ignore every other content.

“it’s free ad by the way. Like I always say I have never charged any small business or content creator for a repost.”

Listen to Don Jazzy speak below.

