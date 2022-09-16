Entertainment
Don Jazzy tags those criticizing his controversial content on social media as hypocrites
Nigerian music executive, Michael Collins Ajereh who is better known as Don Jazzy has addressed those who have been criticizing his lewd content on social media.
On Thursday, Mavins record founder took to his Instagram page to share a disturbing video of a slippery cucumber, which was used in advertising a s3xual product.
Unlike other content on his page, the video’s engagement tripled with many people criticizing Don Jazzy over the lewd content.
Responding to the critics, the music producer labelled them hypocrites, stating that some of the people condemning the post are already purchasing it.
According to him, he tries as much as possible to support people’s businesses without collecting money but some people will not like or comment on the post.
He wrote on Instagram,
“So I think some of you are hypocrites. Every day I try as much as possible to support people’s business and people’s hustle by either posting their songs or comedy skits.
READ ALSO: Don Jazzy speaks to upcoming musicians
“Some of you look at it and keep scrolling. That’s fine maybe you didn’t like the content or give a f**k about it, but that’s okay. We will keep hustling. Now I post slippery cucumber and the number is crazy.
“Some people complained that they don’t like it then keep scrolling. By the way as the hypocrites are complaining the young lady that owns the business has informed me that she is making mad sales already anyways and that’s what matters to me. If you don’t like the content keep scrolling like you ignore every other content.
“it’s free ad by the way. Like I always say I have never charged any small business or content creator for a repost.”
Listen to Don Jazzy speak below.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...