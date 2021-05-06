Don Jazzy tells female artistes to expose producers urging them for s3x | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerian music head honcho, Don Jazzy real name Michael Collins Ajereh has admonished fledging female entertainers to expose male producers demanding sex from them.

In a recent interview session with BBC Pidgin, the Mavins Record executive stated that women should be given the opportunity to enjoy and express themselves without being sexually harassed.

Revealing what he saw on the phone of a budding female artiste, Jazzy said;

“In the past, maybe I had the opportunity to go through a female artiste’s phone and read conversations that the female artistes had had with a bunch of producers, TV people, people in the industry. everybody just wants sex.

It’s tiring.

I feel sorry for them.”

Read also: Don Jazzy blasts ‘shallow men’ who disrespect wives because they paid bride price

According to him, the system is flawed and needs to be fixed.

Don Jazzy also added that he believes society needs to raise the male child better.

He said; “We need to fix the system in general. We need to train the male child better.”

As an alternative solution, Don Jazzy said that female artistes should publicly expose music producers and media personalities who demand sex in exchange for a deserved favour.

“If these young ladies start calling them out, that’s a start. If a producer says he wants to sleep with you, call him out!”

Don Jazzy is the founder of the record label, Mavins Record. He recently unveiled the 18-year-old artiste, Ayra Starr as the female artiste in his label.

Join the conversation

Opinions