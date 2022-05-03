Entertainment
Don Jazzy’s ex-wife, Michelle Jackson, arrives Lagos, narrowly escapes stray bullet from Police
British businesswoman, Michelle Jackson, the ex-wife of the Nigerian music executive, Don Jazzy who recently arrived in Lagos, Nigeria has recounted her ordeal with the police.
Narrating the scary encounter on Instagram on Monday, Michelle disclosed that she and her friend had to dock their heads to avoid being hit by a stray bullet from the Police gunshot while stuck in traffic gridlock.
“First night out in Lagos.
“My bestie and I decided to go chop some food and bar hop last night….. BUT what I experienced on the road shook me….. my friends tell me it’s the norm….. ehn!!!
Read also: Don Jazzy’s ex-wife finally speaks after music producer’s shocking revelation
“I knew this trip was going to touch me in many ways….. it certainly did.
“Apart from that…. the Nigerian nightlife is a buzz…. a whole vibe…. I enjoyed myself. I’m just soaking in life and appreciating everything.”
Listen to her speech below.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...