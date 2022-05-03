Don Jazzy’s ex-wife, Michelle Jackson, arrives Lagos, narrowly escapes stray bullet from Police

British businesswoman, Michelle Jackson, the ex-wife of the Nigerian music executive, Don Jazzy who recently arrived in Lagos, Nigeria has recounted her ordeal with the police.

Narrating the scary encounter on Instagram on Monday, Michelle disclosed that she and her friend had to dock their heads to avoid being hit by a stray bullet from the Police gunshot while stuck in traffic gridlock.

“First night out in Lagos.

“My bestie and I decided to go chop some food and bar hop last night….. BUT what I experienced on the road shook me….. my friends tell me it’s the norm….. ehn!!!

“I knew this trip was going to touch me in many ways….. it certainly did.

“Apart from that…. the Nigerian nightlife is a buzz…. a whole vibe…. I enjoyed myself. I’m just soaking in life and appreciating everything.”

Listen to her speech below.

