Don Jazzy’s protegee, Magixx, claims he was misunderstood for calling Wizkid’s song ‘stupid’

Mavins youngster, Magixx has issued a public apology for calling Wizkid and Chris Brown’s new collaboration “stupid”.

In a now-deleted tweet on Sunday, Magixx had written, “This new Chris Brown and Wiz is stupid.” A statement that sparked outrage from Wizkid fans.

On Friday, June 17, American recording artiste, Chris Brown released a new song titled, ‘Call me every day’ featuring Wizkid.

Reacting to the outrage from Wizkid fans, the Mavin Records protegee decided to clear the air about his comment, adding that the word was slang for “dope”.

Magixx explained that he deleted the tweet because his comment was misunderstood.

He noted that as a music lover, he only posts music that he loves, and described as an irony the fact that he was getting hated for hyping a song.

Magixx explained;

” I think my only mistake yesterday was deleting that tweet. Why? I felt it was being misunderstood.

“Then this morning woke up to so many hate comments on my IG post, which goes to show how desperate these blogs are for comments and likes.

“I’m a music lover and if you check my history of tweets, I only tweet about music that I love. STUPID is a slang for Dope.

“I didn’t know I was going to get people hating for hyping a song, the irony. We really need to be better people. I’m so sick from all of these. I’ll be attaching the dictionary meaning to this tweet once again for clarity.”

He then shared a screenshot from an online dictionary which described stupid as a slang for ‘amazing’.

