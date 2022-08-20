Donald Trump hints at lawsuit following FBI raid on mansion

Former U.S President Donald Trump, on Friday hinted at an imminent lawsuit following the FBI’s raid on his Mar-a-Lago resort.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that a “major motion” related to the Fourth Amendment, which prohibits unreasonable searches and seizures, will soon be filed.

However, lawyers say his Fourth Amendment defense will likely fail.

“A major motion pertaining to the Fourth Amendment will soon be filed concerning the illegal Break-In of my home, Mar-a-Lago, right before the ever important Mid-Term Elections,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“My rights, together with the rights of all Americans, have been violated at a level rarely seen before in our Country,” Trump continued.

“Remember, they even spied on my campaign. The greatest Witch Hunt in USA history has been going on for six years, with no consequences to the scammers. It should not be allowed to continue!”

The former president’s Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, was the target of an FBI search warrant earlier this month. Legal authorities came to the conclusion that a warrant authorising the search had to be supported by substantial evidence.

According to court records that were previously secret, the search was a component of a probe into whether Trump had broken three laws, including a key provision of the Espionage Act dealing with the handling of official papers.

Despite the FBI search being authorised by a federal judge and approved by Attorney General Merrick Garland, Trump and his allies have condemned it and called it a political attack.

