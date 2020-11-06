Donald Trump Jnr urges father to ‘Fight to the death, go to total war to expose election cheating & fraud’

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump has urged his father to ‘fight to the death’ and ‘go to total war’ to expose election ‘cheating and fraud’ as Joe Biden is still leading in the presidential election.

Speaking at a news conference at the Georgia Republican Party Headquarters in Atlanta on Thursday, Donald Trump Jr. said that the Democrat side should back his charge unless they are actually cheating.

He said; “I think the number one thing Donald Trump can do in this election is fight each and every one of these battles to the death so that we get full transparency in the process”, Don Jr said.

“And everyone on the Democrat side should welcome this unless they are actually cheating”.

He also accused Democrats of ignoring election deadlines, claiming boxes of invalid ballots ‘magically’ appeared in Democratic states and counties after voting had ended.

READ ALSO: US TV networks block Trump’s live address over unproven election fraud claims

“We know that’s against the law, but you get in front of a Democrat judge in a Democrat city with Democrat control and it’s okay.

“I think the Democrats are used to this from a Republican party that hasn’t had a backbone – you’re not going to see that this time around”, he added, prompting cheers from the crowd.

Donald Trump Jr. also claimed it was a ‘statistical impossibility’ for his father not to receive a single vote in some counties where up to 123,000 ballots were all counted in Joe Biden’s favor.

“Does anyone believe that this is possible?” he asked, drawing a resounding ‘no’ from the crowd.

“Because it’s not, it’s a statistical impossibility. It’s happened not just once, it’s happened over and over again”.

“Americans need to know that this is not a banana republic and right now very few people have faith that’s not the case,” he added.

