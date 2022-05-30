Sports
DONE DEAL! Todd Boehly-led consortium completes £4.25bn Chelsea takeover
Premier League club, Chelsea have officially gotten new owners after the completion of a £4.25bn takeover deal by Todd Boehly-led consortium on Monday.
Former owner, Roman Abramovich announced his intention to sell in March following threats of sanctions by the UK government amid the raging war between his home country Russia and Ukraine.
Abramovich also vowed to use the proceeds from the sale of the club to support victims of the invasion by Russia.
American investor, Boehly led a consortium to bid for the club and got the nod after all parties agreed the £4.25bn takeover deal.
Boehly said in a statement that he was “honoured” and “wanted to make fans proud”.
Ripples Nigeria recalls that Chelsea had been operating under a special government licence which would have expired on 31 May.
Read Also: Proceeds from Chelsea sale will ‘go to good causes’, Abramovich reiterates
Boehly’s consortium fought off 11 serious rivals to become the new owners, in a sale process that started on 2 March and comprised more than 250 enquiries.
“We are honoured to become the new custodians of Chelsea Football Club,” he said.
“We’re all in – 100% – every minute of every match. Our vision as owners is clear: we want to make the fans proud.
“Along with our commitment to developing the youth squad and acquiring the best talent, our plan of action is to invest in the club for the long term and build on Chelsea’s remarkable history of success.
“I personally want to thank ministers and officials in the British government, and the Premier League, for all their work in making this happen.”
Chelsea finished third in the Premier League in the just-concluded season, they reached the final of the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup, but crashed out of the Champions League in the quarterfinals.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...