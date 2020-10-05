DONE DEALS! Man Utd sign Cavani, Telles & Diallo on transfer deadline day

Manchester United have completed three signings on transfer deadline day as Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles and Amad Diallo become United players.

Cavani, 33, joined the Red Devils on a free transfer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of June, and has now signed a one-year contract.

The Uruguayan scored 341 goals in 556 club matches, including a record 200 in 301 appearances for the French giants. He also has 50 goals in 116 Uruguay games.

Ole Gunner Solskjaer’s team also signed Brazil left-back Telles from Porto and say Atalanta winger Diallo will join the club in January.

27-year-old Telles signs on a four-year deal, with the option of a further year, for a fee of 15m euros plus 2m euros in add-ons.

Telles scored 26 goals and made more than 50 assists for Porto after joining them from Galatasaray in 2016.

For 18-year-old Diallo, United have agreed to pay 21m euros with another 20m euros in add-ons.

The club say the Ivorian, who scored on his Serie A debut in October 2019, will join “subject to medical, personal terms and work permit”.

