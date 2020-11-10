‘Don’t allow anybody to use you to destabilize Nigeria,’ Group counsels #EndSARS campaigners

The National Inter-Faith and Religious Organization for Peace ( NIPROF), has warned youths in Nigeria not to allow themselves to be used as agents of destruction by politicians and other groupings working against the interest of the nation.

The National Coordinator of NIPROF, Bishop Sunday Garuba, who gave the warning during an interactive session with journalists on Monday in Abuja, said the loss of lives and wanton destruction of properties during the violence that trailed the otherwise peaceful protests across the country were uncalled for.

Garuba said the original intent of the protest was genuine, adding that the moment the youths refused all entreaties for dialogue, the protest was hijacked by hoodlums who seized the opportunity to wreak havoc.

He said: “The youths are the bedrock of any society, and as such, they must be circumspect in their actions and inactions. The #EndSARS protest was one of such avenues where they would have driven home their point for reforms in the Nigerian Police Force, but they allowed some undesirable elements that do not mean well for the country to hijack the protest.

“It is sad that despite the handwriting on the wall, they refused to realise the dangerous dimension the protest was assuming until things escalated and led to the destruction of properties and the attendant loss of lives.”

The cleric stressed that some demonic forces were against the peace and progress of the country and the #EndSARS protest provided them with the opportunity to fulfill their evil desires against the country.

Garuba added: “It must be stated that the #EndSARS protest was indeed hijacked and those evil forces almost had their way in destabilizing the country but for divine intervention. If not for divine intervention, the level of destruction would have been phenomenal, and Nigeria would have been engulfed in crisis.

“We must also realise that fake news contributed a great deal in misleading the youths during the protest. It was indeed a sad tale as we watched how the proponents of fake news greatly misled gullible youths with the ultimate aim of setting the country on fire.

“I am sure that with the benefit of hindsight, there would be a lot of sober reflections on how a once peaceful protest turned violent with the attack on government and private properties, as well as the killing of law enforcement officers in a most barbaric and inhuman manner.

“If it is indeed not the devil at work, how could one explain a situation where no value was placed on human lives by some agents of the devil? It is indeed despicable and should be condemned in all ramifications by all well-meaning Nigerians.

“Nigerians from all faiths and tribes must see the task at hand to understand that it remains our responsibility to continue to intercede for peace and unity in the country. We must continue to pray fervently for the youths so that they do not lose focus and become willing tools to be used by agents of the devil to destroy the country.

“The youths as well must also realise that these agents of the devil are all out to destabilize the country and one of the ways they can actualize their desires is to infiltrate the youthful population in the country.

“Our youths have indeed conducted themselves over the years in a most peaceful manner and have remained committed to building the blocks of a strong and united Nigeria of our dreams.

“The events of the past weeks should indeed task the government to continue to implement youth-orientated policies that would give the youths their pride of place in nation-building. This would also go a long way in ensuring that those individuals and groups do not mislead the youths to destroy the country.”

