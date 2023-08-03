Don’t allow France push you to use force against Niger, Sani warns Tinubu

Against the backdrop of the reported cut of electricity to Niger Republic, a former Senator that represented Kaduna Central at the National Assembly, Senator, Shehu Sani, has warned President Bola Tinubu against letting France to push him into going to war with the neighbouring country to restore democracy.

Sani gave the warning in the wake of Nigeria’s decision to cut electricity supply to Niger, as part of mechanism to force out the military junta that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

Ripples Nigeria reports that ECOWAS leaders, in their meeting on Sunday in Abuja, issued a one-week ultimatum to the junta led by General Abdourahmane Tchiani to reinstate Bazoum.

Sani, in his reaction to the power outage in Niger on Twitter on Thursday, urged Tinubu not to be influenced by France, adding that the people of Niger should decide how they want to be governed.

He said: “The reported Nigerian alleged tampering with electricity supply to Niger Republic is wrong. We must not use power supplies as a means of political blackmail.

“It will not change anything. If Niger decides to build their power station across their part of the River Niger, our Kainji Dam will be rendered useless.

“President Tinubu and ECOWAS leaders should allow the people of Niger to decide on how they want their country to be governed. Don’t be instigated by France to go to war that we don’t need.

“When we had military regime, we fought to free ourselves; let them make their decisions.”

