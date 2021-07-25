Don’t be fixated on Igboho, Kanu, face bandits shooting down NAF jets, Omokri tells Buhari

Former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to snap out of his fixation on freedom fighters like Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu, and concentrate on bandits who have now decided to shoot down fighter jets belonging to the Nigerian military.

Omokri who made the comments on his Facebook page on Sunday, said if Buhari would concentrate the kind of energy he exerted in pursuing and arresting Igboho and Kanu on bandits and terrorists, the war against insecurity would have been won by now.

The former presidential aide added that the Nigerian aviation space was no longer safe with bandits having missiles to bring down jets.

“I urge Buhari to snap out of his Igboho and Kanu fixation and acknowledge that no plane flying over Nigeria is safe. The downed Alpha Jet costs close to $1 million. It flies at 50,000 feet.

“If bandits can shoot it, they can shoot any jet in Nigeria down, military or civilian.

“The cavalier manner the Buhari regime is taking the downing of an airforce jet by bandits does not augur well for national security.

“If bandits now possess surface to air missiles that can bring down a military jet, then how safe is civilian aviation in Nigeria?

“Nigerians are going to see a dramatic rise in costs of tickets for both international and domestic flights, because flights are going to reduce as a result of this incident.

“And those flights that continue to operate will be forced to take out very high hazard insurance premiums.

“While these bandits may be from a particular ethnic group, they are not necessarily from Nigeria.

“Many of them are disaffected Fulani from Mali where they have been fighting the government there. They are rugged and war hardened. They can bring Nigeria to her knees if we continue ignoring them.

“And we must note that the plane that was shot down was shot down at night. These guys are trigger happy and according to reports in the media, they also use drugs.

“What if a commercial plane flies over their hideout at night. Are they not paranoid enough to shoot it down thinking it is a military jet?” Omokri who signed out as #TableShaker, wondered.

