Don’t be weak fools, Trump tells Republicans, urges them to join planned protest in DC

The outgoing President of the United State, Donald Trump, has told his party members, the Republicans, not to “be weak fools,” urging them to take to the streets of Washington DC on January 6 to protest for a fresh election when Congress meets to certify his loss in the November 3 presidential election where Joe Biden won.

In a tweet he posted on his verified Twitter handle, @RealDonaldTrump, on Saturday, December 19, the President urged GOP Congressional leaders to continue to hold the line and not recognize Biden as the winner despite the fact that the Electoral College had since ratified Biden as the winner.

“Joe Biden didn’t win the Election. He lost all 6 Swing States, by a lot. They then dumped hundreds of thousands of votes in each one, and got caught. Now Republican politicians have to fight so that their great victory is not stolen. Don’t be weak fools!” Trump wrote.

In a follow up tweets, he posted:

“Statistically impossible to have lost the 2020 Election. Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!”

“The lie of the year is that Joe Biden won!”

The joint session of Congress that will meet on January 6, 2021, to certify the Electoral College vote is mostly a formality, and President-elect Biden’s ultimate path to the White House is now set.

Though members of Congress have the right to raise objections, with some like Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks saying they will, experts doubt it will have any bearing on the outcome.

