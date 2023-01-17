‘Don’t behave like ASUU,’ Ngige warns CONUA, NAMDA on strike

The Federal Government on Tuesday charged the newly registered Congress of University Academics (CONUA) and the National Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA) on professionalism in the nation’s universities.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, made the call during the presentation of certificates of recognition to the unions.

NAMDA split from the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) while CONUA separated was a breakaway faction of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The two unions were registered by the federal government last year.

In his address, the minister urged NAMDA and CONUA to function fully as trade unions in the education industry.

READ ALSO: ASUU in limbo as Nigerian govt requests CONUA members’ details for payment of withheld salaries

He said: “Don’t behave like ASUU. ASUU wanted to close down government business and we said no. There are consequences to strike. If you go on strike, the law is clear: no salary for you.

“If you have issues, negotiate with government, your employer. Be responsible in your demands. Education is essential service, therefore, no one should decide to shut it down for any reason.

The minister also explained why the government refused to accept some of ASUU’s demands.

Ngige added: “There is nowhere government will go and bring over a trillion naira to give ASUU.

“With what we have done, no minister or government official will sign any agreement that will not be possible to implement unless the labour ministers after me choose to do something contrary to the principles of free bargaining.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now