Don’t blame Buhari for the hardship, he’s done better than past presidents —Jigawa Gov

Jigawa State Governor, Mohammadu Abubakar, on Thursday exonerated President Muhammadu Buhari from blame over the hardship faced by Nigerians.

Abubakar, who disclosed this during the commissioning of digital economy projects in Abuja, added that Nigerians should not blame the president for the high cost of food items and other goods in the market.

The governor said the current administration had not only delivered on its campaign promises but also achieved so much through the various ministries and their parastatals despite the drop in revenue and the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, President Buhari had done better than his predecessors in the last five years of his administration with half of the resources available to the previous regime during the oil boom.

Abubakar said: “We have achieved a lot under Buhari, more than his predecessor with half of the resources available to the previous administration.

“Buhari has done better with half of the resources in five years. When the projects completed under this administration are compared with the last five years, it will be evident that Buhari has done well.

“We inherited an economy that relied heavily on importation without export substitution. Past leaders have been chronic importers.

“Buhari is not responsible for the high cost of food but past leaders, who did not reserve for the future economy.

“I urge Nigerians to come out and speak the truth. They should go to the truth of what really happened from inception.

“He is not the one who killed the rabbit, he was asked to carry the dead rabbit.”

