Don’t blame Uzodinma for Imo ranking as state with highest unemployment rate —Gov’s aide

Modestus Nwamkpa, an aide to Governor Hope Uzodinma, has defended his principal over Imo State’s current status as the state with the highest number of unemployed Nigerians.

Neamkpa asked Nigerians, especially Imo people not to blame the governor for the unemployment ranking.

Imo was ranked as the state with highest rate of unemployment in Nigeria with 48.7 per cent in a recent data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The ranking was contained in the agency’s data on Nigeria’s unemployment rate after a 20-month interval.

In his response to the development,

Nwankpa, a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Uzodinma on print media, argued that the high unemployment rate in the state was caused by the previous administrations in the state.

He said that the Uzodinma-led government was now working to take Imo out of the bottom ranking.

Noting that the governor was worried by the situation, Neamkpa said he had put in place machineries to end the trend.

On how the governor intended to end the situation, he said he was partnering with the Federal Government, investors and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO’s) to make sure sons and daughters of the state secured gainful employment.

He insisted, “This regrettable development was not the making of the current administration. It was caused by the past administrations.”

