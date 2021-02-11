Don’t cause trouble, Lagos warns youths over planned protests

The Lagos State Government on Thursday warned youths against any form of protest at the Lekki tollgate on Saturday, February 13.

The state Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotosho, handed down the warning in an interview on Arise TV.

Ripples Nigeria reported that youths have been mobilising on the social under #OccupyLekkiTollGate and #RevolutionNow for a protest at the Lekki Toll Gate slated for Saturday, February 13, to protest the reopening of the toll plaza, which was the scene of attacks on unarmed peaceful protesters by soldiers who allegedly fired live bullets.

In a twist however, a counter rally is also planned for that day, under the name #DefendLagos and #DemNoBornYourPapaWell to protest against protesters of #OccupyLekkiTollGate.

Omotosho, who appealed to the protesters not to “cause trouble” in the state, said there is nothing to warrant a fresh protest in the state.

He said: “We all saw what happened in October last year. How some of the iconic buildings in Lagos were razed. We saw how human lives were wasted, including policemen and nobody prays for that kind of thing to happen in Lagos again. Because of that, the Lagos State Government has been suing for peace.

“We have been meeting traditional rulers, youth organisations, civil societies, and people we think can influence things for us not to have the kind of thing that happened in October last year. As it is now, Lagos will require peace to grow our economy. We need peace for Lagosians to display their creative skills.

“Nobody wants to go back to the scene of October 2020. We are appealing to both sides not to cause trouble in Lagos. They should allow peace to reign so that we can continue to focus on the economic and social issues that are facing us.

“We have COVID-19, all manners of things that are coming up that the state government is tackling. This is going to be a big distraction. We are appealing to both sides. Lagos belongs to all of us.”