Politics
‘Don’t contemplate state of emergency in Anambra,’ PDP cautions Nigerian govt
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned the Federal Government against the declaration of a state of emergency in Anambra State despite the growing violence in the state.
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, had earlier on Wednesday refused to rule out the declaration of a state of emergency in the troubled state with just 31 days to its governorship election.
However, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party accused the federal government of planning to manipulate the election in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with the declaration of a state of emergency in Anambra.
The statement read: “This demand is predicated on apprehensions in the public space that the spate of insecurity in Anambra is contrived to heighten tension in the state so as to derail the democratic process to the advantage of the APC.
READ ALSO: Two PDP lawmakers join APC in Anambra
“The PDP insists that the federal government has the capacity to ensure peace in Anambra before, during, and even after the election if it so desired. We, therefore, invite President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC Federal Government to be guided accordingly.
“Our party also charges the people of Anambra State to remain calm and alert as well as take steps within the ambits of the law to resist plots by the APC to derail the electoral process in its inordinate ambition to seize Anambra through the back door.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...