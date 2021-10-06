‘Don’t contemplate state of emergency in Anambra,’ PDP cautions Nigerian govt

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned the Federal Government against the declaration of a state of emergency in Anambra State despite the growing violence in the state.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, had earlier on Wednesday refused to rule out the declaration of a state of emergency in the troubled state with just 31 days to its governorship election.

However, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party accused the federal government of planning to manipulate the election in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with the declaration of a state of emergency in Anambra.

The statement read: “This demand is predicated on apprehensions in the public space that the spate of insecurity in Anambra is contrived to heighten tension in the state so as to derail the democratic process to the advantage of the APC.

READ ALSO: Two PDP lawmakers join APC in Anambra

“The PDP insists that the federal government has the capacity to ensure peace in Anambra before, during, and even after the election if it so desired. We, therefore, invite President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC Federal Government to be guided accordingly.

“Our party also charges the people of Anambra State to remain calm and alert as well as take steps within the ambits of the law to resist plots by the APC to derail the electoral process in its inordinate ambition to seize Anambra through the back door.”

