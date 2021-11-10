Don’t contest Anambra poll results, ex-PDP spokesman, Metuh, implores Soludo’s opponents

The former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Olisa Metuh, has implored contenders in the just-concluded Anambra elections to avoid lawsuits while supporting the Governor-Elect, Chukwuma Soludo.

Metuh made this appeal on Wednesday via a statement signed personally while congratulating Soludo on his election victory.

“I implore contenders who are hurting over the outcome of the election to sheathe their swords and put aside all personal interests for the sake of Ndi Anambra.

“It’s therefore imperative that we avoid the distractions of election litigations. Such will be counter-productive to the aspiration of our people to get our state working again. What we need at this moment is to concentrate our energies on moving our state to greater heights,” he said.

He also disclosed that the emergence of Soludo as the winner of the polls is a reflection of the people’s will.

READ ALSO: Buhari urges Soludo to tackle Anambra’s challenges in congratulatory message

“I heartily congratulate Prof. Chukwuma Soludo on his emergence as the governor-elect of Anambra state after the keenly contested November 6, governorship election.

“Ndi Anambra has spoken and their voices were heard loud and clear. They have, through their votes, democratically made their choice of who governs them for the next four years.

“Though the outcome of the election may not have swung the way some individuals, especially those within the political circles, desired but Ndi Anambra have spoken and their choice must be respected and accepted.

“Against this backdrop, I charge Prof. Soludo to ensure a true Anambra leadership by running an effective administration that will efficiently galvanize and harness the best hands so as to move our state forward. We expect the return of the real expatriate community to Onitsha and other prominent cities of the state,” Metuh said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now