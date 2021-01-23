‘Don’t depend on governors to defend you, rise to the occasion’ —Nnamdi Kanu tells South-West youths

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has advised youths in the South-West region of Nigeria never to depend on their governors to defend their territories because the government would not protect them unless they rise up and defend themselves.

Kanu who sent the message to the Yoruba youths in a statement signed by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said the security of lives and properties, including those of their parents, is the responsibility of the youths, and therefore, they should not rely on their governors because, like the South-East and South-South governors have done, they will not be protected as nothing will be done if they are killed.

Kanu noted that the South-West governors, particularly the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, cannot sustain any stand against the activities of killer herdsmen because they belong to a political party that supports the herdsmen.

He urged the youths to rise up to the occasion like the South-East youths have done with the Eastern Security Network (ESN), and take their destinies in their hands.

The statement reads:

“My Yoruba folks, especially the youths, please learn something from the Eastern Security Network, ESN. Defend your land and forests yourselves with your lives. If you surrender your future to these unstable politicians, your children and those unborn will be slaves forever.

“If in doubt, look at what became of the once-great Hausa race. Today, Fulani oligarchs have reduced them to nothing, absolutely nothing. A once proud, tolerant, loving, and technologically advanced race like the Hausa is now a shadow of itself because they made the same mistakes Yoruba youths are about to make today.

“Sokoto was once a thriving Hausa city called Gobir, until Fulanis from Sene-Gambia asked and were given permission to graze their cattle in their bushes. Before they realised what was happening, their land was taken over and renamed before their eyes. Yoruba youths, wake up and stand your ground. If you compromise now, you are finished.

“Everybody knows Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders in Nigeria are the dreaded killer bandits and terrorists, raping, kidnapping, and pillaging our indigenous communities. Only God knows what they have promised these governors or perhaps the media heat from the Caliphate is too much for them to bear.”

