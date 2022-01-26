Don’t endorse any candidate yet for 2023 presidency, ACF urges members

Northern socio-political organisation, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has warned members against endorsing any candidate yet for the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

The Chairman of the ACF, Audu Ogbeh, who issued the warning on Wednesday, while speaking at the opening of the group’s National Executive Council meeting held in Kaduna State, noted that the group is not a political party that endorses candidates.

Ogbeh, however, emphasised the need to meet its counterparts in the South-West (Afenifere) South-East (Ohanaeze) and South-South (South South People Congress) to calm down the already heated political atmosphere in the country.

Ogbeh said: “Our plans to have meetings with Afenifere, Ohanaeze, South-South People Congress is still on course because there is need to put a stop to abusive words against one region or the other.

“We should desist from endorsing any candidate for the 2023 presidency. If anybody ask you about endorsement, tell such a person that we are not a political party.

“Even for 2023, we do not know yet who the candidate is. We are not political party. We do not participate in political activities except where it becomes necessary. May God help us with a good candidate. It is only the Almighty God that can solve our problem.

“Our plans to have meetings with our counterpart; South South people congress, Afenifere, Ohanaeze are still in progress. Once we are done with the plans we will let you know.

“We need to make peace. Abusive words on social media will not help us. We don’t want chaos in this country. If we turn refugees where do we go? We will abandon all our property because we can not carry anything along with us other than a Ghana-Must-Go bag.

“Government must try very hard to bring sanity to our school system, otherwise we are going nowhere because there are crimes like cultism, sodomy and others in most of our schools today.”

