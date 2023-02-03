‘Don’t give MC Oluomo access to ballot papers’, Atiku cautions INEC on use of transporters in Lagos

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, has cautioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on electoral malpractice, saying it should not use transporters led by Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, to distribute sensitive election materials.

Atiku gave the warning in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, on Thursday.

This came on the heels of the meeting between the electoral commission and the leaderships of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) regarding the movement of election materials and personnel to different polling units.

The alarm was not unconnected to the incidences of ballot snatching in some states in past elections and the need for INEC to ensure credible and transparent polls.

He noted that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State had proscribed the NURTW following its suspension of Oluomo by the national leadership of the union, adding that the constitution of the Lagos State Parks Management Committee chaired by MC Oluomo was intended to widen his control in the state’s transport sector.

The statement read: “It has been brought to our attention that INEC will be using members of the NURTW, RTEAN and other registered unions to transport election materials and electoral officials and corps members on election day. Unfortunately, in Lagos State, there is no NURTW or RTEAN as they have been proscribed by Governor Sanwo-Olu.

“Lagos is now operating a parks management committee led by MC Oluomo, who is a member of the Presidential Campaign Council. On October 9, 2022, he and his transport thugs held a march for Tinubu in several parts of Lagos State.

“To preserve the sanctity of this election and ensure that there is no room for electoral malpractice, INEC must ensure that MC Oluomo is not allowed access to ballot papers. INEC should not make use of the state’s park committee. Rather, the commission should reach out to the national leadership of the NURTW and or engage the services of any logistic company for the purpose of distributing sensitive electoral materials in Lagos State.”

