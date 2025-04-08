‘Don’t join Nigerian Army to be killed cheaply by northern terrorists,’ IPOB warns S’East youths

Proscribed Igbo separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has warned youths from the South East against joining the Nigerian Army following a recent announcement that recruitment into the force has commenced.

The pro-Biafra group which gave the warning in a statement issued on Tuesday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, alleged that young recruits particularly from the South-East are easily killed by terrorists from the North or are used as cannon fodder in politically motivated military operations.

IPOB also accused the Nigerian government of continuously sacrificing Igbo soldiers in the fight against Boko Haram and other terror groups, citing viral reports and videos of soldiers lamenting poor welfare conditions, lack of equipment, and inadequate support from the military high command.

“The Nigerian Army continues to recruit large numbers every year, not out of national interest, but because soldiers are dying in droves or resigning due to poor morale,” Powerful said in the statement.

“Many of those who joined in recent years have either perished or disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

“The Nigerian Army is involved in clandestine operations linked to international interests, particularly those of Western powers and the ongoing recruitment is tied to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) efforts to mobilise forces for conflict in the Sahel region. We know that Nigerian Army is acting as proxies for Western imperialists.

“Any Igbo youth who enlists will either be handed over to Northern terrorists, killed in battle, or come back maimed and abandoned. Do not allow yourselves to be used in a war that is not yours,” IPOB warned.

The group cautioned Igbo youths that instead of joining the Nigerian Army, the should go to their local communities and focus on agriculture and local development.

“Return to your village and farm. That is a better fate than returning home in disgrace — or not returning at all,” it said.

