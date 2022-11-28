‘Don’t just endorse Obi, sponsor him to victory’ —Ezeife tells Ohanaeze

Former Governor of old Anambra state, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has told the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, to move beyond its recent endorsement of the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and consider sponsoring him to victory in the 2023 presidential election.

Ezeife who charged the Igbo group to move beyond mere endorsement of Obi in a statement in Awka on Sunday, said the best way of showing its approval for Obi was for “Ohanaeze to go beyond endorsement and give financial and logistic assistance to enable him come out victorious during the elections.”

READ ALSO:Ohanaeze endorses Obi, says it’s Igbo’s turn to be president

“Ohanaeze should not only endorse Obi but also sponsor him to victory,” the former governor said.

“I came to the East, they told me that Obi deserves to be president because it is the turn of Ndigbo.

“I went to the West, they told me that Obi deserve to be president because he has the intelligence and capacity to return Nigeria to the path of glory.

“In the North, they told me that he deserves it because they believe he has the economic survival plans for Nigeria in his palms, based on his antecedents.

“So I will implore Ohanaeze Ndigbo to move beyond just endorsing Peter Obi. Yes, I applaud them on that but they should also sponsor him to victory in 2023,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now