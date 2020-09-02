Don’t leave Barcelona bitter and offended, T.B. Joshua tells Messi

Founder of Synagogue Church of all Nations, Pastor T.B. Joshua has advised Argentina forward, Lionel Messi, to not leave Barcelona offended.
The 33-year-old football star has last week made his intention clear to the Spanish side that he wishes to leave the club this summer.
Messi is however wishing to invoke a clause that would allow him to depart the club for free but Barcelona argue the deadline for that has expired, and this has resulted to controversies between both parties.
In an Instagram Post by T.B Joshua on Wednesday, the clergyman warned Messi that it would be impossible to establish a healthy relationship elsewhere if he left in anger.
“It is not good advice for Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona bitter and offended,” the Pastor said in an Instagram post.
Read Also: Messi can’t leave Barca for free as La Liga says €700m release clause valid
“It is impossible to establish a healthy relationship with a person who left a previous relationship bitter and offended. This is my candid advice to Messi. History is our boss,” he added
View this post on Instagram
“It is not good advice for @leomessi to leave Barcelona bitter and offended. It is impossible to establish a healthy relationship with a person who left a previous relationship bitter and offended. This is my candid advice to Lionel Messi. History is our boss.” «No es un buen consejo para @leomessi dejar el @fcbarcelona amargado y ofendido. Es imposible establecer una relación sana con alguien que dejó una relación anterior amargado y ofendido. Este es mi sincero consejo para Lionel Messi. La historia es nuestro jefe». #messi #tbjoshua #barcelona #scoan #emmanueltv
Messi did not attend a pre-season medical on Sunday. He was due at Barcelona’s training ground also on Sunday but did not attend.
Meanwhile, Spanish topflight, La Liga, in a statement on Sunday, said the 700m euros release clause in Messi’s Barcelona contract is still valid.
La Liga also says it will not de-register the player unless the clause is met.
- Don’t leave Barcelona bitter and offended, T.B. Joshua tells Messi - September 2, 2020
- Eagles to wear new jerseys October as NFF, Nike set to unveil new kits - September 2, 2020
- Lyon emerge winners of Women’s Champions League for fifth consecutive time - August 30, 2020