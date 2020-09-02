Don’t leave Barcelona bitter and offended, T.B. Joshua tells Messi

Founder of Synagogue Church of all Nations, Pastor T.B. Joshua has advised Argentina forward, Lionel Messi, to not leave Barcelona offended.

The 33-year-old football star has last week made his intention clear to the Spanish side that he wishes to leave the club this summer.

Messi is however wishing to invoke a clause that would allow him to depart the club for free but Barcelona argue the deadline for that has expired, and this has resulted to controversies between both parties.

In an Instagram Post by T.B Joshua on Wednesday, the clergyman warned Messi that it would be impossible to establish a healthy relationship elsewhere if he left in anger.

“It is not good advice for Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona bitter and offended,” the Pastor said in an Instagram post.

Read Also: Messi can’t leave Barca for free as La Liga says €700m release clause valid

“It is impossible to establish a healthy relationship with a person who left a previous relationship bitter and offended. This is my candid advice to Messi. History is our boss,” he added

Messi did not attend a pre-season medical on Sunday. He was due at Barcelona’s training ground also on Sunday but did not attend.

Meanwhile, Spanish topflight, La Liga, in a statement on Sunday, said the 700m euros release clause in Messi’s Barcelona contract is still valid.

La Liga also says it will not de-register the player unless the clause is met.

Join the conversation

Opinions