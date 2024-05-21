Don’t let anyone drag you into politics, Senate President Akpabio cautions Davido

Senate Presidents, Godswill Akpabio, has cautioned Afrobeat mega star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, not to allow anyone drag him into politics.

Akpabio who gave the advice when the singer paid him a courtesy visit at his office in Abuja on Monday, said Davido should just concentrate on making music and entertaining Nigerians and stay away from the murky waters of politics.

Akpabio who expressed his delight on the visit of the musician, commended the musician for making the country proud.

“The country’s population is unmatched anywhere else in Africa, over 240 million Nigerians. So I urge you to remain a great Ambassador of our country. Continue to do your best in the entertainment industry and don’t allow anybody to drag you into politics,” the former Akwa Ibom State governor said.

“For us in the political arena, we value talents. We will do everything possible to support the entertainment industry and talented people like you. All we need is patience and prayers for us to succeed.

“For me and for the government of President Bola Tinubu, it’s an inclusive administration, and you must have noticed in my various outings, that we move as one across party lines.

“Even though your administration is a PDP, one thing that is common to all of us is the interest of this country. And it is a country that has given you so much love.”

The multiple-award winning singer, in his response, said the purpose of his visit to the Senate President was to intimate him of his recent activities including his foundation.

“As for me, I’m doing my part to assist society. I have a Foundation where I share N300 to N400 million to the orphanages yearly. And I have a new album coming out in June or July of this year. I just thank you for everything you have been doing for us,” Davido said.

