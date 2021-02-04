Don’t let Fulani eviction order spark anarchy in your states, El-Rufai cautions Southern Govs

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has cautioned Governors in the Southern part of the country not to allow the controversial Fulani eviction order spark anarchy in their states.

Governor El-Rufai who made the comments on Wednesday during a State-wide broadcast called on his colleagues in the country, not to make volatile statements while also condemning and disavowing attacks and massacres of other Nigerians living in their states.

The governor who condemned in strong terms, the eviction being issued to Fulani herdsmen in some parts of the country, also used the medium to call on members of the National Assembly, to fast-track action on the constitutional amendments that would usher in state and community policing.

According to El-Rufai, government and security agencies must rein in all non-state actors, tackle hateful rhetoric and protect all communities.

READ ALSO: Kaduna residents protest bad governance under El-Rufai, absence of Sen Sani

He said; “I appeal to my colleagues governing other States in our country to make similar statements, and disavow these attacks and massacres.

“We must avoid anarchy and vigorously promote the rule of law and the right of all citizens to life, liberty and livelihoods wherever they choose to reside.

“Elected and appointed public leaders across the country must act on their constitutional obligations to protect all citizens, uphold order, and contribute to a climate for peaceful resolution of all issues.

“We have resisted the attempt to tag all members of any ethnic group for the criminal actions of some of their members. At all times, our government has upheld the right of every citizen to live and pursue legitimate livelihoods wherever they choose.”

El-Rufai said for this reason his government ordered the arrest of individuals who issued an unlawful eviction notice to citizens of a certain ethnicity in 2017.

“The impunity and calculated disregard for a common humanity that prompted such irresponsible rhetoric is sadly at play again,” he cried out.

“We cannot allow, by inaction or otherwise, the reign of anarchy where fear creates a tragic momentum of violence, blurring the lines between victims and perpetrators and complicating a difficult moment.

“Governments and security agencies must rein in all non-state actors, tackle hateful rhetoric and protect all communities. Those that engage in criminal acts must be arrested and prosecuted without regard to their ethnic or religious persuasion.

“We cannot quench one fire by setting more places ablaze. Let us reject the path of disorder, marginalise, expose and prosecute all criminals and promote peace,” El-Rufai concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions