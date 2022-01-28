Don’t let loneliness push you into a bad relationship, BBN star, Eriata Ese admonishes single people

Big Brother Naija star, Eriata Ese has addressed single people in a lengthy thread on her Instagram stories on Friday afternoon.

Eriata via her IG stories stated that single people should remain lonely until they are convinced about going into a relationship.

In her lengthy thread, the Nollywood actress and reality star stated that sometimes, loneliness can push people to engage in actions that they will subsequently regret.

She stated further that it is preferable for single people to channel their energy into something more profound and tenable instead of awaiting the validation of other people.

In the concluding part of her thread, Eriata mentioned that ‘loneliness has never killed anyone’, hence, they should continue to love themselves until their spirit is prepared for a romantic relationship.

Read her thread below.

