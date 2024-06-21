‘Don’t let Ngelale catch you!’ Aisha Yesufu hits back at Onanuga

Social and political critic, Aisha Yesufu has hit back at the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Bola Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga, after the presidential aide labelled her an “uncouth pessimist” following her allegations that Tinubu was disgraced in South Africa.

The co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls group had incurred the wrath of the Presidency when she alleged that Tinubu was disgraced and shunned by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during his second tenure inauguration in Johannesburg.

“My people say Pikin wey no hear word for house na for outside dem go disgrace am!

Tinubu Disgraced Once Again In South Africa,” Yesufu had said in a video she posted on X.

My people say Pikin wey no hear word for house na for outside dem go disgrace am!

Tinubu Disgraced Once Again In South Africahttps://t.co/C4aGF90oAZ — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) June 19, 2024

But in a swift response to the allegation, Onanuga attacked Yesufu, saying she was still pained that her candidate came third in the 2023 presidential election.

Onanuga, in a post on X, tagged Yesufu and her supporters as uncouth horde of pessimists who remain embittered over their candidate’s third-place finish in the 2023 elections.

“Aisha and her uncouth horde of pessimists are always quick to rush to judgment with any whiff of what appears to them to be negative to the leader of Africa’s biggest democracy.

READ ALSO:Tinubu appoints Onanuga as special adviser on information and strategy

“More than a year after the 2023 election, in which their candidate came third, they remain incurably bitter and toxic, more than the supporters of the man who came second,” he wrote.

Aisha and her uncouth horde of pessimists are always quick to rush to judgment with any whiff of what appears to them to be negative to the leader of Africa’s biggest democracy. More than a year after the 2023 election, in which their candidate came third, they remain incurably… https://t.co/eIqojpp26F — Bayo Onanuga (@aonanuga1956) June 19, 2024

However, the activist on Friday morning, clapped back at Onanuga, calling him, among other things, “intellectually lazy” with a zero esteem who should crawl back into the hole he came out of.

She also cautioned him not to let Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, catch him, apparently referring to instances in the past where Ngelale would counter statements made on behalf of the government by Onanuga.

“Bayo, yesterday died last night!” she said.

“It’s over a year and the rigged election is still the achievement you have to discuss. The “first” you claim you got is all you have after a whole year?

“Imagine spending all your strategy on rigging and having nothing for governance! Can only be Tinubu and his bunch of bootlickers!

“Aisha’s pessimism should be something the illegitimate government you work for can easily shut her up by providing good governance in the one year you claim you came first but as usual an incompetent charlatan like you that is not even allowed to be in the same room with senior bootlickers but eavesdrops and rushes to the press with half baked propaganda is the one foaming in the mouth.

“Carry your intellectually lazy and zero esteem self off to whatever hole you crawled out of and go eavesdrop on Tinubu the former Governor of Lagos State so you can have something to tweet.

“Let’s I forget don’t let Ngelale catch you!”

Bayo, yesterday died last night! It's over a year and the rigged election is still the achievement you have to discuss. The "first" you claim you got is all you have after a whole year? Imagine spending all your strategy on rigging and having nothing for governance! Can only… https://t.co/u6qAuOuUpO — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) June 20, 2024

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now