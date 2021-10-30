‘Don’t link us Biafran National Guard’s criminal activities,’ IPOB tells Nigerians

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Saturday, issued distanced itself from the criminal activities of the Biafra National Guard.

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, the group said it does not condone any form of criminality in the South-East.

It stressed that anybody caught committing crime in the region would be dealt with.

The statement read: “We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our prophet and indefatigable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to alert IPOB families worldwide and the international community that we do not know of a group called Biafra National Guard (BNG) and should not be linked in a shape or form with this group whose activities do not correspond with IPOB’S fundamental objectives.

READ ALSO: IPOB alleges plot to kill Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers

“We have observed the unpatriotic and nefarious activities of this group and we hereby unequivocally dissociate ourselves from the group and its activities. This group has no link whatsoever with IPOB and doesn’t work for IPOB. IPOB has nothing to do with any group associated with criminality. Our mandate is the peaceful restoration of Biafra, anything other than this will have nothing to do with us.

“Our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, does not encourage criminality or any action injurious to the people of Biafra. We don’t encourage extortion or forceful collection of fuel and other lubricants from any petrol station in Biafraland. This is criminality that cannot be condoned in Biafra land.

“IPOB also abhors hostage-taking and demand for ransom which is a common characteristic of Fulani terrorists and Fulani Herdsmen and any group associated with such criminality in Biafraland will be resisted by IPOB.

“Anybody or group caught in such barbaric act will be seriously dealt with. Some evil politicians are using crimially minded elements to foment trouble in our land.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now